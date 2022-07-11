Brave action from neighbors saves sleeping families inside burning home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield families have been displaced after a fire broke out on Marble Street late Sunday night.

Springfield Fire officials were called to a house fire on 64 Marble Street late Sunday night. Our Western Mass News Crews arrived around 10 p.m. and saw crews hard at work.

“About 20 after 9, we received a report of a house on fire,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi. “The first company on scene had heavy fire in the back of the house extending up and over on the roof, began an exterior attack, knocked the fire down, got inside.”

Commissioner Calvi told Western Mass News that the fire had been burning for a while before they got the first call. He said people were still inside sleeping and they made it out safely thanks to the brave action taken by their neighbors.

“The house was occupied at the time of the fire,” Commissioner Calvi said. ‘The neighbors knocked on the door and got people out.”

Western Mass News spoke with one of those neighbors who told us what he witnessed when he first saw the flames.

“We were over there, like, just sitting down and talking, and we see the fire,” said Springfield resident Jose Vergas. “Like, at first, we started banging on the side, in the back, then the front door. We see it open, and we started opening all the windows and breaking it.”

The two families that live there are now being assisted by the Red Cross. Vergas recalled what he and his family did to alert those inside the burning home.

“From there, we ran upstairs and there was a guy coming out, but he was, like, asleep,” said Vegas, “and we started banging, and like, he woke up, and once we were coming down the stairs, fire was everywhere.”

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

