Chester water main leak fixed, boil order remains

CHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A boil water order remains in effect for the entire town of Chester Monday after a water main leak drained the town’s water supply over the weekend. This left some residents without running water for as long as two and half days.

Officials just wrapped up their fourth day of handing out cases of bottled water to residents at Chester Town Hall, but officials said that they will keep giving them away until they run out.

As of Sunday night, water has been restored for the entire town.

Town Administrator Kathe Warden told Western Mass News that officials found the leak and fixed the pipe Sunday afternoon within half an hour. She added that the system is now almost fully pressurized.

Warden said that she has been grateful for how the community came together.

“We’ve handled it well,” Warden said. “With MEMA’s help, we had water available to the residents in less than 12 hours, which I think is phenomenal, considering the post-pandemic issues we’ve been dealing with, but I think it’s, overall, been excellent, and I think we did a good job for this kind of emergency.”

She said that she will ask the select board at a meeting Monday night to end the state of emergency.

The Department of Environmental Protection conducted its first round of water tests Monday and will be doing its second round on Tuesday. If all goes well, Warden said that she hopes the boil water order will be lifted by the end of the week.

