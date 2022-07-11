Advertisement

Crews respond to brush fire in Palmer Sunday afternoon

Crews respond to brush fire in Palmer Sunday afternoon
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a brush fire in Palmer Sunday afternoon.

According to police, reports of a brush fire were called into the Palmer Police Department around 2:00. Captain Reynolds of the Palmer Fire Department, said the fire has been contained.

Western Mass News will provide the latest updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

State officials preview end of legislative session in Mass.
State officials preview end of legislative session in Mass.
Two families displaced in residential fire on Marble Street in Springfield
Two families displaced in residential fire on Marble Street in Springfield
State officials preview end of legislative session in Mass.
State Senator previews end of legislative session in Mass.
File photo of police lights.
Police: Bicyclist injured in collision with car near Onota Lake Boat Ramp Access Road