Former Amherst man charged in 2019 death of four-month-old son

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Hampshire County man is facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of his infant son.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that 35-year-old Isaac Villalobos, also known as Angel Carattini-Rivera, was indicted last week by a grand jury on charges including manslaughter, assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury, reckless endangerment of a childand assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14.

Authorities explain that the four-month-old baby boy died in the early morning hours of September 15, 2019 after receiving a fatal dose of an adult sleep medicine with an infant syringe.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of the baby’s death to be acute doxylamine intoxication,” Loisel explained.

At the time of the incident, Villalobos lived in Amherst with his infant son, the baby’s mother, and her other children. Investigators added that it was confirmed that the mother was at work in Easthampton when the medicine was given.

A warrant for Villalobos was issued following the indictment and he was found and placed under arrest in Maryland. He is being held pending extradition back to Massachusetts, where he will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court.

