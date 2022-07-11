Friend of Northampton stabbing victim speaks out following suspect’s arraignment

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man accused of murder in Northampton over the weekend faced a judge Monday after allegedly admitting he stabbed his female roommate to death.

Western Mass News has learned that both the victim and suspect were members of a youth advocacy housing program. The victim and the suspect lived together in a housing unit provided by the DIAL/SELF Program.

On Sunday night, Northampton Police responded to 11 Hatfield Street, a small housing unit. There, they found a 21-year-old woman dead who appeared to have been stabbed.

Court documents obtained by Western Mass News said that neighbors suggested that the woman’s roommate, Devin Bryden, had killed her and drove off with her car.

Police found Bryden in the victim’s car in the Big Y parking lot in Westfield. He allegedly admitted to the murder, saying he planned on killing his roommate so that he could steal her car.

Both Bryden and the victim were part of the DIAL/SELF Program.

“She was in the DIAL/SELF Program, allowing this man in with her,” said Joseph Lubold, a friend of the victim. “He was about to be timed out on a 24-year-old limit.”

The DIAL/SELF Program provides affordable housing to people under the age of 25 who may be experiencing homelessness. They also offer teens and young adults other resources to help them be more involved in the community.

The apartment where the victim was killed was provided by the DIAL/SELF Program.

Police said that Bryden was worried about aging out of the program since he was set to turn 25 on July 23rd of this year. They said that was why he stole the victim’s car after stabbing her to death.

Lubold told Western Mass News that he was a good friend of the victim. He sat and watched from inside the courtroom on Monday morning for Bryden’s arraignment.

“It wasn’t nice to see a smug face walking through the doors of the courtroom this morning,” Lubold told us.

Prosecutors asked that Bryden be held without the right to bail and the judge granted their request.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

The murder is still under investigation by State Police and the Northampton Police Department.

