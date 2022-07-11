Getting Answers: fuel costs impacting business budgets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gas prices may have dropped recently, but the cost of fuel is still making a dent in people’s wallets, especially for local business owners.

“We’re out there trying to make this work because I know people count on us,” said Janice Brown, director and owner of Youth on the Move.

For Brown, pain at the pump is a daily battle.

“Our gas bill shot up, when you’re used to having $6,500 a week and then it goes up to $12,000 a week, it’s a nightmare.” Brown added.

The Springfield-based business provides transportation services for children and families with critical needs and with the sky-high price of gas, Brown told Western Mass News that every drop matters for her fleet of 45 vans.

“For a wheelchair van, you’re talking $125 to fill it…We’re not doing our normal 160 runs. We’re down to 100 because I just can’t afford the gas,” Brown explained.

We brought our questions to Karl Petrick, an associate professor of economics at Western New England University, to get answers on what is driving the market prices this summer.

“The market came down a bit because the oil price, the price of a barrel of oil came down in the world markets…Having said that, it’s still two dollars more a gallon than it was this time last year,” Petrick said.

The national average peaked at over five dollars a gallon last month. Petrick said inflation, the war in Ukraine, increased travel, and a potential global recession all play a factor.

“The idea that we may have a global recession is being priced into the expected demand for oil going forward, which pushes the prices down,” Petrick noted.

So what about President Biden’s proposed “gas tax holiday”?

“It could well be a windfall for the gas companies, oil companies. They’re doing very well by themselves. They don’t need to have this tax taken away that they then could swallow a fair chunk of it and keep the price at the pump high,” Petrick explained.

Last month, Biden also called on individual states to cut their gas taxes. Petrick explained that this tax is collected by gas companies that sell wholesale before we pay the retail price at the pump. In the Bay State, it would trim 42 cents per gallon: 18 cents for the federal tax and 24 cents for the Massachusetts state tax.

Petrick said while the Commonwealth has stashed away funding that could sustain a three-month suspension of the gas tax, it could negatively affect road work, among other important projects.

“If you cut it or suspend it, then you are also cutting out a really important revenue source for things we need especially coming out of the winter,” Petrick added.

Current prices are causing unprecedented dilemmas for many local business owners.

“I’ve been in business about 27, 28 years. I’ve never seen it so crazy…If there’s a three-man crew, we’re going to use one truck, put three people in a truck. Some guys don’t like to sit in the middle, but get over it,” said Stephen Roberts, owner of Stephen A. Roberts Landscaping Architecture and Construction.

He told Western Mass News that his fuel costs have increased about 20 percent this year and because of how rapidly prices are changing, it requires constant tinkering.

“Typically, we review our budgets mid-season, which is right now, to see what our expenses are and what our profit margins are and then make adjustments,” Roberts said.

There is also some creativity.

“I’m thinking about some of the smaller vehicles, service vehicles, going electric,” Roberts explained.

For Brown, she said, “you gotta look at your tires, you gotta look at your oil changes…and now with it being so hot outside, we’re talking air conditioning.”

When that doesn’t cut it, a bit of divine intervention.

“More prayer. I’m going to be praying to God every day to get us through and that’s the bottom line,” Brown added.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.