One taken to hospital after skydiving incident in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a skydiving incident in Orange Sunday night.

According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, a skydiver at Jumptown Skydiving had an entanglement of his main and reserve parachutes just before 7 p.m.

As a result, the skydiver made a hard landing on top of a building in the nearby industrial park.

When EMS crews arrived, they found Jumptown employees already with the skydiver who was conscious and alert. They add that while the injuries were not serious a medical helicopter was requested due to the mechanism of injuries and the extended extrication time.

Around 8:30 p.m. the skydiver was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Orange Airport where he was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.