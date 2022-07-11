Police: Bicyclist injured in collision with car near Onota Lake Boat Ramp Access Road

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a bicyclist vs. car crash just after 4:00 Sunday afternoon in the area of the Onota Lake Boat Ramp Access Road.

According to police, the unnamed bicyclist was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling westbound towards the boat ramp on the curvy road, when the bicyclist collided with a 2021 Subaru Impreza.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for over one hour due to the incident and its following investigation.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hallas of the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700 ext. 560.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.