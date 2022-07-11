State legislators proposing tax changes to assist lower and middle-class families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With inflation burning holes in many people’s wallets, state leaders are proposing tax changes that would provide much-needed help to lower-income and middle-class families.

Western Mass News spoke with legislators in both the Senate and House who told us that it is crunch time with the legislative session ending in less than three weeks. They helped us break these proposals down to find out how they could help you.

“This is a once in a generation investment that we’re making right now, and it’s so vital that we get this over the finish line,” said Representative Jake Oliveira .

Legislators like Representative Oliveira have been working on a bill which would provide historic relief to taxpayers in the Bay State.

“The rise in gas rates that we’ve had, the rise in cost of food, the rise in cost of rent, the rise in cost of supplies,” Representative Oliveira listed. “This tax bill is intended to help out those working families and senior citizens that are struggling right now.”

After a proposal for inflation relief checks last week, which could net you up to $500, the House and Senate are working towards a bill for wide-sweeping tax breaks.

It would consist of a:

senior circuit breaker tax credit

earned income tax credit

child/dependent tax credit

renters’ assistance

Representative Oliveira told Western Mass News that this bill would also include funds to invest in cities and towns, an economic development bond bill, and put federal dollars to use.

We wanted to know: how does it compare to a tax-relief proposal put forth by the Baker-Polito Administration in January?

“This is even larger, so this bill that we’re doing right now provides even more relief than was rolled out in January,” Representative Oliveira told us.

The proposal must be voted on in the House before State Senator Eric Lesser, a candidate for Lieutenant Governor, and his colleagues can present it to Governor Charlie Baker.

“Our hope is that we’re going to get this done very soon,” said Senator Lesser. “We have to get this done soon because people are waiting for this relief.”

While it is down to the wire, Senator Lesser is hopeful that relief could come to your doorstep soon.

“I feel very confident that, certainly, by the end of the month, we’ll have something on the Governor’s desk for him to sign, and then hopefully, those checks can start moving very quickly,” he told us.

Representative Oliveira said that amendments to the current proposal must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday with plans to vote on it this week.

Lawmakers are expected to be in session all day Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and the legislative session ends on July 31.

