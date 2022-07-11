State officials preview end of legislative session in Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It’s crunch time for local legislators as they head into the last three weeks of the legislative session.

They plan to discuss many topics including a mental health bill, sports betting, and even more reproductive rights protection.

Western Mass News sat down with lawmakers today to discuss these pressing issues.

We’ve learned what the house and senate disagree on, regarding the sports betting bill. We’ve also learned the importance of a mental health bill set to be discussed this week.

It’s down to the wire for Massachusetts legislators as they head into the last three weeks of the legislative session. Lawmakers will spend the week in discussions, pushing for changes they feel most passionate about.

“It’s the end of the session. We’ve been hard at work for two years. So many issues that are at the cusp of making this state better to rise to the top,” said Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

On the books for discussion: a mental health bill, aimed at addressing the effects of COVID-19 on people’s health.

“It requires insurance to cover, similar to how you have a once a year physical, basically to go in once a year and have a mental health well-being check-up, physical where you can talk to a provider about anything that’s going on in your life,” said Senator John Velis.

Senator John Velis said we can expect to see a vote on a reproductive rights bill this week, echoing the legislation passed in the house that protects providers.

“Saying that you’re not going to be able to prosecute and Massachusetts is not going to participate in any prosecution of those people,” explained Velis.

One of the highly-anticipated topics: sports betting in the Bay State.

“Massachusetts is leaving a lot of revenue on the table obviously. People are going to all of our border states, our sister states,” explained Velis.

Representative Carlos Gonzalez said the house and senate are currently in heated discussions over one key talking point.

“One of the main issues is college betting. The house feels that we should allow college betting and the senate does not,” Gonzalez.

We’ve also learned the senate wants to restrict more aspects of sports betting, like advertising limits, and the use of credit cards, whereas the house does not.

Plus, the senate bill taxes the consumer more, while the house plans to add a smaller retail and mobile tax. but, Velis and Gonazlez said they’re hopeful the house and senate will come to an agreement before the end of the legislative session. Lawmakers are expected to be in session all day Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

