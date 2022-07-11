Suspect to be arraigned in connection with stabbing death of roommate in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man is facing charges after allegedly murdering his roommate in what’s being considered the first homicide in Hampshire County this year.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Devin Bryden was arrested Sunday night after a police investigation into the stabbing death of a 21-year-old woman in an apartment on Hatfield Street.

Officials say Bryden, who lived in the apartment with the victim, is being charged with murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He will be arraigned sometime Monday in Northampton District Court.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

