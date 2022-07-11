Advertisement

Town by Town: July 11

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor and Mary Wilson
Jul. 11, 2022
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield and Springfield.

We started in West Springfield where Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi spoke with local seniors on Monday.

Sheriff Cocchi was the guest speaker at Monday’s “Learn and Lunch” at the West Springfield Senior Center.

The sheriff spoke with attendees about scams and frauds, especially those targeting older adults.

The monthly West Springfield “Learn and Lunch” series is designed to educate older adults on a variety of different topics.

Town by town then took us to Springfield where the Western New England University Small Business Clinic is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs and small business owners looking for legal assistance for the Fall 2022 semester.

Under faculty supervision, law students will assist the businesses in multiple areas, including employment policies, contract drafting, and intellectual property issues.

Applications must be submitted by August 15th.

