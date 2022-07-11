Advertisement

Trinity Health at Home in West Springfield to close in September

Trinity Health of New England logo
Trinity Health of New England logo(Western Mass News photo)
By Raegan Loughrey and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Trinity Health in West Springfield will be closing their at-home health care and hospice agency September 5th.

The closure will force them to layoff 60 workers in the process.

Trinity Health told Western Mass News that the closure is due to unforeseen issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trinity Health provided Western Mass News with a statement that reads in part, quote:

“Colleagues whose positions have been eliminated are eligible for a severance package that includes pay, medical coverage, and other benefits. Our current patients who can complete their 60-day plan of care are able remain on service until discharge. If additional services are needed after their 60-day plan of care, we will transition services to a new agency.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Legislators like Representative Oliveira have been working on a bill which would provide...
State legislators proposing tax changes to assist lower and middle-class families
Legislators like Representative Oliveira have been working on a bill which would provide...
State legislators proposing tax changes to assist lower and middle-class families
Photo depicting a Northampton, MA Police Department cruiser
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly Northampton stabbing
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: July 11