Trinity Health at Home in West Springfield to close in September

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Trinity Health in West Springfield will be closing their at-home health care and hospice agency September 5th.

The closure will force them to layoff 60 workers in the process.

Trinity Health told Western Mass News that the closure is due to unforeseen issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trinity Health provided Western Mass News with a statement that reads in part, quote:

“Colleagues whose positions have been eliminated are eligible for a severance package that includes pay, medical coverage, and other benefits. Our current patients who can complete their 60-day plan of care are able remain on service until discharge. If additional services are needed after their 60-day plan of care, we will transition services to a new agency.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.