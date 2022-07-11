Advertisement

Two families displaced in residential fire on Marble Street in Springfield

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Paris Dunford
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on Marble Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire officials, the fire has been knocked down and crews are overhauling. Two families were displaced in the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

