First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A warm, but dry start to the week as afternoon temperatures made it into the upper 80s for most. It will be a warm evening with temperatures gradually falling into the 70s before midnight.

Skies remain mostly clear this evening and overnight with a few clouds here and there. It will become increasingly humid through sunrise with a continued southerly breeze and mild temperatures in the 60s.

A muggy, breezy start Tuesday with good sunshine, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving in by the afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day as we may see some strong to severe thunderstorms develop with damaging straight line wind gusts and moderate to large hail. Any storms would likely bring heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Expect a hot, humid and breezy day with highs in the middle to upper 80s, dew points in the 60s and Southwest wind gusts to 20-25mph.

A few showers or a weak thunderstorm may pass by before Noon, but should be short-lived and most likely around and north of Rt. 2. Our severe threat is mainly from 3pm through sunset here in western Mass and greatest northwest of Springfield. However, anyone could see a strong or severe storm tomorrow, so be weather-alert.

Humidity lowers a bit behind a cold front Tuesday night, but there will still be some mugginess Wednesday and again Thursday. Expect warm temps Wednesday and some sunshine, then scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm look possible Thursday as an upper level disturbance swings through with a surface cold front.

Comfortable air builds back into New England to end the week with Friday featuring good sunshine and lower 80s-the coolest day of the week. However, things heat up again over the weekend with Saturday looking comfortable and Sunday humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Next week also begins hot, humid and unsettled.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.