Agawam residents concerned after seeing bright green substance in sewage drain

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a sewage leak in Agawam spilled into the Westfield River over the weekend, residents took to social media with their concerns about a bright green goo leaking into a sewage drain.

Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli said the river is now safe to swim and fish in, but this weekend’s leak now has him thinking about long-term solutions to prevent it from happening again.

“We can’t wait,” Mayor Sapelli said. “We need to fix these things. We need to fix them now.”

After a sewage leak spilled into the Westfield River in Agawam on Thursday, a photo surfaced on Monday showing a bright green substance near Main Street where officials believe the leak happened.

We checked it out for ourselves on Tuesday. While the bright green color subsided, there were traces of green and the water felt oily.

“That looks to us like what they call tracer dye, which is put in systems like stormwater systems to test for leaks, so that dye stays very bright,” Mayor Sapelli explained. “That’s the purpose of it.”

Mayor Sapelli told Western Mass News that the green substance is biodegradable and could have been dumped by a local business hoping to identify the source of the earlier sewage leak, but also added that the notice advising residents to stay out the river for 48 hours has been lifted.

“They got a machine in there the next day, found the problem, isolated the issue,” the Mayor said.

Now, the recent leak has him shifting his focus to repairing pipes in various areas of town, including Main Street, which he said are 80 to 100 years old.

“Trying to get money, state, federal and local funds, to replace some of these lines before we have these types of breaks,” Mayor Sapelli said.

The project carries a price tag over $10 million. He added that he is aiming to secure funding, which could help save you money.

“Recently, I know Agawam had to go up on their water and sewer rates,” Mayor Sapelli told us. “The aging pipes… they are an issue for all communities, including Agawam. Got to try to find the funding to get those things the attention they deserve.”

Mayor Sapelli said the person who reported the sewage leak last week did the right thing by contacting the Department of Environmental Protection. If you see a similar situation, you are encouraged to report it to your local authorities.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.