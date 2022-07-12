Chester boil water order remains following weekend water main leak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chester Selectboard met Monday night after a water main leak drained the entire town’s water supply over the weekend, leading to a boil water order which remained in effect.

Officials were at Town Hall Monday, handing out cases of water bottles to residents, which they have been doing since Friday.

The town administrator told us that while many town businesses had to close Friday, they learned how to make it work and were back open for the weekend. However, we caught up with one man who lives nearby and who said the weekend had been tough for his family.

“You don’t really think about how much water you use until you can’t use it,” Timothy Jenks told us.

People living in Chester remained under a boil water order after water was restored for the whole town Sunday following a water main leak. Timothy Jenks told Western Mass News that his family was without running water all day Friday.

“It was pretty rough,” Jenks said. “We have three small children, and we use a lot of water.”

Although it is back on, managing a boil water notice has been tricky.

“We have the river across the street,” Jenks said. “I’ve literally been hoisting buckets of water up and over the river to water all my plants and flowers and vegetables for our fruits and our food because we can’t give it the water that’s contaminated because then we’re going to eat it.”

Jenks said his family threw a birthday party for his daughter Sunday, which went a little differently than expected because of the lack of clean water.

“We had to improvise, and we asked all our guests to bring water with them,” Jenks said. “No water balloons, no splashing in the kiddie pool or anything.”

Officials continued to give out cases of water at Town Hall to help residents, and Town Administrator Kathe Warden said the situation was handled well.

“Besides MEMA, we had the Huntington Fire Department, the Chester Police and Fire Departments, the M&M Excavating out of Blandford who came and met with Mass Rural to help us fix the pipe yesterday,” Warden said. “It shows that the hill towns come together when needed.”

Warden told us that she hopes the boil water order will be lifted by the end of the week if the town’s water passes DEP’s standards.

