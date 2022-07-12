Advertisement

Crews battling brush fire at old landfill in Granby

Crews are working to put out a brush fire at an old landfill in Granby.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are working to put out a brush fire at an old landfill in Granby.

Granby fire officials told Western Mass News that the fire was reported around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday and that several fire departments have been called in to assist at the scene, which is along New Ludlow Road.

It’s not immediately known how many acres have burned, but it was described as a large fire.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

