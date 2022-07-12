Advertisement

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts honors volunteers with Partner Appreciation Days

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Partner Appreciation Days
Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Partner Appreciation Days(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been honoring members of the Frontline Emergency Food Network with a series of four Partner Appreciation Days as part of its 40th anniversary commemoration.

Monday night’s event took place at the Carriage House at Barney Estate in Springfield.

It featured shared remarks from food bank staff, partners, and legislators.

Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Andrew Morehouse spoke with Western Mass News at the event and said staff members and volunteers deserve to be appreciated, especially after the pandemic.

“At great risk to themselves, the volunteers and the staff of the 108 pantries and meal sites here in Hampden County found ways to adapt and be creative to make sure folks who couldn’t get to meal sites and pantries could get to the food,” Morehouse told us.

He went on to say that staff members and volunteers created delivery programs, methods to sign up online to get food, and ways to get people out of their homes to receive food.

