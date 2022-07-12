Advertisement

G-Eazy to perform at 2022 Big E fair

G-Eazy will perform at The Big E on Saturday, September 17, 2022
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has announced another big name headliner for this season’s fair.

Rapper G-Eazy will be performing at The Big E Arena on opening weekend. He’s set to take the stage on Saturday, September 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at thebige.com. Tickets for the concert include admission to the fair.

This year’s fair runs from September 16 through October 2.

