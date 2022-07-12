Advertisement

Health Tips Tuesday: preventing heat exhaustion in kids

With summer in full swing, kids will be outside more than usual, playing sports and enjoying the weather.
By David Horwitz, Ryan Trowbridge and Livi Stanford
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Howqever, things can get dangerous if they’re overexerting themselves in the heat.

Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of general pediatrics at Baystate Health, spoke with Western Mass News, in the video above, about how you can keep your children safe.

