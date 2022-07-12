Some severe thunderstorms moving through with damaging wind gusts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A First Alert Weather Day in progress as scattered thunderstorms, some strong to severe move across western Mass. The main severe concern this evening is for straight-line, damaging wind gusts to 60mph. There’s also a lower risk for hail. Downpours and frequent lightning are likely in any thunderstorms that develop.

Scattered thunderstorms weaken as we get closer to sunset and move off to our south and east. A spot shower or weaker thunderstorm is possible until 11 or midnight, then we will gradually clear and dry out. Clouds decrease through sunrise and humidity lowers a bit, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm, but a bit less humid and we should see quite a bit of sunshine. Highs will top off in the middle 80′s tomorrow with dew points near 60. Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm look possible Thursday as an upper level disturbance swings through with a surface cold front so Thursday will be a bit unsettled with highs in the lower to middle 80′s.

Dry air moves in behind this front on Friday with lots of sunshine along with highs in the lower 80′s. Friday may end up being the pick of the week. The weekend is looking good too, however it will be warm with highs in the middle 80′s. It’s still rather dry on Saturday though. It will become more humid on Sunday, but storms should hold off until Monday. It looks like we heat up next week with some 90′s and humidity. We need a good widespread soaking, but as of now that does not looks to be in the cards. We remain in a moderate drought.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.