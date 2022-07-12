Lack of rain putting strain on Westfield farm’s crops

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the lack of rain in the past couple of months, farmers are turning to alternate methods to keep crops alive.

“It is extremely dry. The ground is parched. It is cracking like almost desert conditions,” said Gene Kosinski, owner of Kosinski Farms in Westfield.

Western Massachusetts is experiencing moderate drought conditions this summer, is registering a two out of the highest level of five on the national drought map, and that is impacting local farmers.

“The crops are under a great deal of stress right now. We have not had any significant rainfall in a month,” Kosinski noted.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Kosinski about what they’re doing to keep crops alive.

“We are irrigating all our fields as best as we can to try to bring the crops through, but as you know, we need water to produce the crop, so we are using artificial irrigation, but it is very time consuming and it’s very costly,” Kosinski explained.

Rain is something local farm owners are hoping for, but is there enough in the forecast? We spoke to Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown to give us an idea what is on the radar.

“What we really need is a soaking rain that will last a day or a couple of days long, where you pick up one two three inches of rain, and it’s widespread and it doesn’t appear to be in the cards,” Brown said.

Brown’s message to local farmers is “I’m not saying no hope for rain, but I’m just saying no sign of any long soaking rains in the short term.”

At Kosinski Farms, they’re keeping an eye on the impact of a continued drought on their blueberries and sweet corn and it’s only adding to concerns about the rising cost of doing business.

“This year, producing a crop is very costly from labor to fertilizer inputs to gasoline diesel fuel. The rise in costs are driving the produce up and it’s not that anyone is going to make any more money than they had in the past. It’s just trying to survive,” Kosinski added.

