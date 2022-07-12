Leaders, protestors speak out against proposed Eversource pipeline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local leaders in the Springfield area are speaking out against a proposed Eversource pipeline that has been met with much controversy.

Community members continue to voice their concerns with this natural gas pipeline that would serve nearly 60,000 customers. Now, local state legislators are stepping up to echo their thoughts.

“People are really concerned, and those most affected by it aren’t the ones putting on the project,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

He is one of six elected officials who signed a letter sent to state environmental officials on Tuesday in direct opposition to a proposed natural gas pipeline going through Longmeadow and Springfield.

“I just hope that they really go back to the drawing board, take a real hard look, and really try to figure out a way to be reading from the same sheet of paper,” Representative Williams said.

Last month, officials from the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office visited the proposed pipeline route, which would run from Longmeadow Country Club to West Columbus Avenue in Springfield. They were met by over a hundred protestors voicing their disapproval.

“It’s the same playbook,” Representative Williams told us. “I mean, it’s the same conversation they use every site they do.”

Representative Williams and his colleagues highlighted three main issues in their letter:

The worsening of Springfield’s already poor air quality

An increase of the risk of fires and explosions as seen in a Merrimack Valley pipeline explosion in 2018

Contributions to climate change

“We signed on to be net zero by 2050,” Representative Williams said. “I mean, you can’t have it both ways.”

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Eversource Spokesperson William Hinkle told us in part, quote:

“We’re working every day to help realize the Commonwealth’s leading decarbonization goals in the most efficient, cost-effective manner possible. At the same time, not having a second source of supply poses a significant reliability risk for the more than 58,000 of our customers in the greater Springfield area who rely on a single, 70-year-old, aging pipeline as the lone supply source for essential energy services like heating and cooking.”

However, Representative Williams told Western Mass News that he hopes to even the playing field rather than adding to what he calls a “pile-on” effect.

“It always seems to run through urban communities, gateway city communities,” he said. “The Lawrence’s of the world, the Springfield’s of the world, the Holyoke’s of the world. We have to find a better way.”

According to Eversource officials, it is about a two-year process to evaluate safety, environmental impacts, and cost surrounding the project.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.