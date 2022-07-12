Longmeadow little leaguer headed to Texas for home run derby

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 12-year-old little leaguer from Longmeadow is getting ready to head to a regional home run derby in Texas this weekend.

“I feel like stepping out there is just another opportunity to hopefully impress somebody that might be watching,” said Chase Wagner.

For Wagner, he has been hitting home runs for years and now, he has the opportunity to step off his home field and head to Texas on Saturday for a regional home run derby.

“Home run derby is basically like a home run competition. You see, everybody gets a minute-thirty to hit as many home runs as you can and whoever has the most home runs wins…I’m most excited to go to Rangers Stadium and I’m excited to meet the Rangers players if they are there,” Wagner added.

Wagner told Western Mass News he is ready to bring his talents to the lone star state after putting hours of hard work on and off the field.

“I’ve put in a lot of work and, you know, I feel like I’m a good player and I feel like I got good by my love of the game,” Wagner noted.

We spoke with Wagner’s Little League coach, who told us in his 33 years of coaching, he has never seen the skill level that Wagner brings to the ballpark.

“He was a key player even at 11 and then I’ve just watched him blossomed over this past year…To see it all come to fruition and to see it pay off, everybody in town is really excited about it,” said Longmeadow Little League Head Coach Steve Schiffman.

Wagner said he has to give credit to his fellow teammates as well.

“Longmeadow is full of other talented players. There’s a bunch of talented guys. You could write a whole book about the talented players,” Wagner said.

As to what has gotten him to this point at a young age, Wagner explained, “It took a lot of support from my friends, my coaches, my parents, but it also took some of the people who thought I couldn’t do it and I just been proving them wrong, proving them wrong. It’s a great feeling.”

