Monson officials to discuss building security assessment at meeting Tuesday

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Monson is holding a select board meeting Tuesday night to discuss a school and municipal building security assessment.

The town’s Police Chief Steve Kozloski and Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Clarke are set to join the town administrator to kick off the discussion.

Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz told Western Mass News that in light of recent shootings across the country, the community is taking this subject very seriously.

She said that they want to discuss possible options to have a security assessment done in the town’s buildings, specifically schools and municipal buildings. Wolowicz said they want to ensure that they are making the best decisions for the community.

“I think it’s always one of those things where we have to remember,” she said. “We get too comfortable sometimes, so we have to remember to close the doors that are supposed to be closed, and that the doors are locked when they’re supposed to be locked, and that is something that, I think, we have to be reminded of every time that we start a new school year.”

The police chief and superintendent will begin the conversation with the opportunity for select board members to ask questions.

If the town decides to move forward with the assessment, they would reach out to vendors and other communities who have done this for recommendations and would look to have it done as soon as possible.

Tuesday night’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.

