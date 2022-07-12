Northampton leaders discussing issue of homelessness after weekend homicide

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman stabbed to death in her Northampton apartment over the weekend has now been identified, and we are uncovering more about the circumstances of her death and about her roommate, the man that police said killed her.

Court documents state that Devin Bryden admitted to killing his roommate in order to steal her car. Police said he did this because he was about to be homeless after his birthday at the end of the month.

On Sunday night, the Northampton Police Department responded to an apartment at 11 Hatfield Street. There, they found 21-year-old Jana Abromowitz dead with multiple stab wounds.

“She did not deserve that at all,” said her friend, Fares Croteau.

Her roommate, Devin Bryden, was charged with her murder.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, he killed Jana in order to steal her car since he knew he was about to be homeless.

We’ve learned both Bryden and Jana were a part of the DIAL/SELF Program, which provides housing, along with other resources, to young adults who may be at risk for being homeless.

However, these resources are only available to those younger than 25. Bryden was set to turn 25 at the end of this month, and police said he knew he was about to age out of the program.

Karen Foster is a Northampton city councilor. She told Western Mass News that they are constantly working to address the issue of homelessness in the city.

“In western Mass., we need about 20,000 more affordable housing units than we have,” she said.

However, Councilor Foster worries that a tragedy like this one might leave neighbors feeling less open about having low income housing facilities in their neighborhoods.

“Sometimes, that does come with a bit of fear,” she said, “and I’m really hopeful that people will be able to see that this is an aberration, and that the most compassionate and morally right thing we can do as a city is to make room for those who are more vulnerable.”

Some people who knew Jana wondered why she was in an apartment with Bryden in the first place.

The executive director of DIAL/SELF told Western Mass News that they do not require roommates to identify as the same gender, but they do have roommate meetings prior to moving in. They also complete a background check and said that they would not place anyone with a dangerous history in a shared living space.

Bryden is currently being held without the right to bail.

