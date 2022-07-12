Advertisement

Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that say early on the morning of July 3, officers were called to the intersection of Terrence and State Streets for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found damage to several cars, some of which was caused by gunfire and some that was caused by a bat or similar object.

During this time, a woman was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Days later, on July 8, she died from her injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jana Abromowitz
Victim of deadly Northampton stabbing identified
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ware Police seeking car involved in weekend crash
G-Eazy will perform at The Big E on Saturday, September 17, 2022
G-Eazy to perform at 2022 Big E fair
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income