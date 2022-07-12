Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that say early on the morning of July 3, officers were called to the intersection of Terrence and State Streets for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found damage to several cars, some of which was caused by gunfire and some that was caused by a bat or similar object.

During this time, a woman was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Days later, on July 8, she died from her injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

