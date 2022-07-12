Town by Town: July 12

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Holyoke, and Springfield.

A local couple from West Springfield is celebrating 70 years of marriage Tuesday.

Alberic and Jeannette Brisson married on July 12, 1952, and emigrated from Canada to Springfield, Massachusetts the very next day so that Alberic could find work.

The two were born in Saint Gervais, Quebec, Canada.

During their dating years, Alberic would leave for the winter to lumberjack in the Northern Quebec Territory and write letters to his soon-to-be bride.

The couple later moved to West Springfield.

Alberic ended up working in carpentry, eventually starting his own company building houses throughout western Massachusetts while Jeannette ran the house, raised the children, and managed the business.

Town by town then took us to Holyoke Community College where a new round of free hotel job training classes started Tuesday.

The hands-on, in-person classes for hotel front desk workers and hotel room attendants are set to run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. starting July 12th through August 11th.

The program takes place in HCC’s hotel training lab on the second floor of the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute on Race Street in Holyoke.

Over in Springfield, the new UMass basketball coach Frank Martin was the guest at Tuesday’s Hoophall Hangout at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

In July and August, the Basketball Hall of Fame will host in-person and virtual appearances from basketball superstars.

Typically, the appearances will consist of a 30 to 45-minute interview, followed by an autograph session.

