MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 60 Maxwell Road after a tree and wires fell into the street.

Police said that National Grid has been contacted to resolve the issue and are on their way.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.