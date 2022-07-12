Victim of deadly Northampton stabbing identified

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman, who authorities said was stabbed to death by her roommate over the weekend in Northampton, has been identified.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that the victim was 21-year-old Jana Abromowitz.

Police said Monday that 24-year-old Devin Bryden stabbed Abromowitz in their Hatfield Street apartment Sunday night. She was found dead around 6 p.m.

In court documents obtained by Western Mass News, police said they found Bryden in the victim’s car in the Big Y parking lot in Westfield. He allegedly admitted to the murder and said he planned on killing his roommate so that he could steal her car.

Yesterday morning, we spoke with one of Abromowitz’s friends, who explained what he believed may have motivated Bryden to carry out the attack.

“She was in the DIAL/SELF program, allowing this man in with her. He was about to be timed out on a 24 year old limit,” Joseph Lubold said.

The DIAL/SELF program provides affordable housing to people under the age of 25 who may be experiencing homelessness. The apartment where the victim was killed was provided by the program.

The case is still under investigation by Mass. State Police and the Northampton Police Department.

