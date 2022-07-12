Advertisement

Ware Police seeking car involved in weekend crash

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ware Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a Subrau Impreza that was believed to be involved in a crash this past weekend.

Officials said the crash happened at the Gould Road and West Main Street intersection Saturday morning.

They added that the vehicle caused extensive damage to a guardrail.

Right now, it’s unclear if the car was towed or if the driver drove away.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting
Jana Abromowitz
Victim of deadly Northampton stabbing identified
G-Eazy will perform at The Big E on Saturday, September 17, 2022
G-Eazy to perform at 2022 Big E fair
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income