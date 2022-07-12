Ware Police seeking car involved in weekend crash

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ware Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a Subrau Impreza that was believed to be involved in a crash this past weekend.

Officials said the crash happened at the Gould Road and West Main Street intersection Saturday morning.

They added that the vehicle caused extensive damage to a guardrail.

Right now, it’s unclear if the car was towed or if the driver drove away.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.

