Bradley Airport opens new ground transportation center

A new ground transportation center has opened at Bradley International Airport.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - A new ground transportation center opened at Wednesday at Bradley International Airport.

The $210 million facility offers easier access to rental cars and more public parking.

The ground transportation center is located next to the airport’s main terminal, Terminal A, and spans across over 13 acres.

It has five floors with dedicated space for rental cars, public parking, and future, improved access to public transit.

Nine rental car brands, including Avis, Enterprise, and Hertz have relocated to the facility and take up all but the ground floor.

In addition to improved access to rental cars, the new facility has increased the airport’s overall parking availability by 10 percent with the addition of 830 new general parking spots.

