CDC: Quest Diagnostics to offer testing for monkeypox

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Quest Diagnostics is testing for monkeypox starting Wednesday, according to the CDC.

The company has developed a real-time test and it is now available to healthcare providers across the country.

The CDC said Quest being able to test for the disease will increase the nation’s testing capacity.

Officials noted that anyone seeking a monkeypox test must go to their healthcare provider first and not a Quest lab.

