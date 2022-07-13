Chester Water Dept. provides update following weekend state of emergency

CHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chester Water Department held a meeting Wednesday following a water main leak that drained the entire town’s water supply over the weekend, leading to a boil water order which remained in effect.

According to the department, it took about 5 hours Friday to find the leak and an additional 4 hours on Sunday to pinpoint where the leak was.

The source turned out to be a previous leak along Route 20 that had been patched once before.

“The only way to identify it was by physically walking the system once we had water and saw it gushing,” on department official said. “You couldn’t see it from Route 20.”

The next step is to test bacteria levels.

Water has been restored to the town. Residents are able to flush and shower, however, the water is still not safe for drinking.

If you plan on doing dishes but do not have a dishwasher, they suggest you boil the water first.

