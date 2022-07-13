FBI, realtors warning people of new renter scams in Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The FBI is warning renters currently looking for houses that they have become the targets of recent scams, and Massachusetts has been hit the hardest.

“Really, what they’re doing is praying on folks that are trying to vacation or trying to move into a different house,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Mathew Giacobbi out of Boston.

Western Mass News spoke with Assistant Special Agent Giacobbi about rental scams on the rise, including fake postings on popular real estate sites such as Zillow, Craig’s List, or Facebook Marketplace.

“What they’re doing is they’re using say Zillow, or any of those websites where people might post rentals and houses for sale, and then recycling sort of so to speak, so they may not be for rent or for sale at that moment, but chances are, because of the way Zillow and those websites work, there still a footprint with pictures, etc., that people can easily access,” Assistant Special Agent Giacobbi explained.

Nationwide, in 2021, over 11,000 people reported losing over $350 million due to these types of scams, which was a 64% increase from the previous year.

In the Boston division, which includes all of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, And Rhode Island, 415 victims reported over $13 million in losses, which was a 27% jump. Out of those 415 victims, 290 were from Massachusetts.

42 victims in Maine lost $489,309

290 victims in Massachusetts lost $8,944,041

41 victims in New Hampshire lost $2,576,210

42 victims in Rhode Island lost $1,414,709

We also took questions to Lori Beth Chase, President Elect of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, who told Western Mass News that this type of scam is something they see all the time, and it is important to recognize the warning signs. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“They take our wording, they might tweak it a little bit to make it as a rental, but the pictures, everything,” Chase said. “So often, we’ll see a $400,000 house and you can rent it for $700, so it just doesn’t seem right, and I think that people need to take that step back and say, ‘Does this really sound too good?’ Some of them are really good and you would never know.”

Chase advised prospective renters to cross reference all listings.

“Industry of Deeds, it’s a public site,” Chase told us. “It’s a powerful site you can cross-check that with ownership, so doing some of that due diligence just on your own before you call. Never mail a check without meeting somebody, all of those kind of things that just seem out of the norm because we have such a shortage and it’s ramping up even more.”

Western Mass News wanted to know why these scams are so prevalent in Massachusetts.

“I think, one, just your population,” Assistant Special Agent Giacobbi said. “I think Massachusetts does have a significant portion of the state where people vacation in, and that’s a lot of rental opportunities, especially in the summertime, which is right now, and I think the third piece is with COVID and kind of coming off of COVID. Just the real estate market in general being hot, and people wanting to work from home and establish maybe a bigger house or move, maybe get a different house. That contributes to the real estate side of it, too.”

Chase told Western Mass News that she is not totally shocked to find our state at the top of the list.

“I get calls from agents that I know across the country,” she said. “‘Hey, did you know your property is listed for rent on this site?’ Because people just come across it. So, it does surprise me a bit that we’re the highest, but we’re so challenged with rentals. That’s a huge opportunity for those scammers to say, ‘Hey, let me capitalize on this. People are desperate for rentals right now.’”

Chase added that she encourages all prospective renters to call a local realtor for guidance before sending or receiving any money.

Assistant Special Agent Giacobbi asks anyone who has been scammed or thinks they came across a scam to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.