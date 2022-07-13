Increase in pandemic pet ownership impacts Deerfield veterinarian hospital

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts animal hospital had to turn people away over the weekend after hitting maximum capacity, sending pet owners scrambling for care.

The Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital in Deerfield is a 24-hour emergency care facility and this past weekend, they hit maximum capacity. Hanna Johnson, operations supervisor at the facility, told Western Mass News what they had to do.

“We have to send patients to alternate facilities to allow our staff to appropriately and safely take care of the patients that are already in the hospital,” Johnson explained.

She told us why they got to that point.

“The reason we are seeing this happen here and other facilities around the nation is that through COVID, the past few years, pet ownership has increased dramatically,” Johnson noted.

The problem with that, Johnson added, “It does put an increase burden on the veterinary community where all these households are seeing more pets and more family members.”

Western Mass News spoke with Sandra and John Cabana, who drove from Indian Orchard on Wednesday and were relieved their dog, Jack, could be seen.

“He hasn’t been feeling good and all the veterinary hospitals in our area were not available…so we drove 45 minutes out here to see and hopefully, it’s not bad news,” the Cabana’s explained.

They were happy the capacity issues have been resolved for now.

“We were lucky we were able to come here,” the Cabana’s noted.

The Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital wants people to know they have hired more staff to keep up with patients.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.