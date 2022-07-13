Ludlow Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year old girl.
Sanaya Cotto is 5′4″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
She has dark hair, dark eyes, and a nose piercing.
She was last seen Friday night wearing a pink SpongeBob sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.
