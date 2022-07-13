Advertisement

Ludlow Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Ludlow missing teen
Ludlow missing teen(Ludlow Police Department)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year old girl.

Sanaya Cotto is 5′4″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

She has dark hair, dark eyes, and a nose piercing.

She was last seen Friday night wearing a pink SpongeBob sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tree Down on Maxwell Road
Tree, wires down on Maxwell Road in Monson
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Holyoke, and Springfield.
Town by Town: July 12
Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz told Western Mass News that in light of recent shootings...
Monson officials to discuss building security assessment at meeting Tuesday
Court documents state that Devin Bryden admitted to killing his roommate in order to steal her...
Northampton leaders discussing issue of homelessness after weekend homicide