Ludlow Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year old girl.

Sanaya Cotto is 5′4″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

She has dark hair, dark eyes, and a nose piercing.

She was last seen Friday night wearing a pink SpongeBob sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.