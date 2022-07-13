Mass. Catholic bishops voice opposition to abortion expansion legislation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the state’s legislative session nears its end on July 31, lawmakers are working on abortion expansion legislation.

The bills in the House and the Senate are in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Catholic Conference, which represents the four Catholic bishops in Massachusetts, released a statement in opposition to the bills.

The conference said:

“A fundamental teaching of the Catholic faith is that an unborn child is a human person with the inalienable right to life and this life must be protected from conception to birth. It is in this light that the Catholic Bishops of Massachusetts have always strongly opposed abortion and all legislative efforts to expand the practice. It is the reason we oppose House Bill 4954 and Senate Bill 2996.

Particular attention must be drawn to a provision (Section 10) in House Bill 4954. If adopted, late term abortions would become widely available, further expanding an already deeply troubling section of Massachusetts law. Specifically, by adding the word “severe” into existing law, abortions would be allowed based upon any physician’s own determination of what condition qualifies as “severe”. This undefined terminology further erodes the protection of life by creating the possibility of abortions at any time in a woman’s pregnancy.

On behalf of the four Roman Catholic Bishopsof Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Catholic Conference urges the legislature and Governor Baker not to advance these bills into law.”

