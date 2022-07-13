Advertisement

Officials warn of sewage overflow into Connecticut River

A view of the Connecticut River from Springfield
A view of the Connecticut River from Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Leon Purvis, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People are being urged to stay out of the Connecticut River Wednesday and Thursday in several Springfield area communities due to health risks from bacteria.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told us sewage overflowed into the Connecticut River after last night’s rain moved through the area.

The sewage overflow was shut off at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday and for 48 hours after that point, no one should have contact with the river water. This impacts the communities of Springfield, West Springfield, Agawam, and Longmeadow.

We’re told sewage overflow is common after significant rainfall since the area’s sewer system dates back to the 1800s.

We’re getting reaction and answers on how this issue is being addressed for the long term tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A new ground transportation center has opened at Bradley International Airport.
Bradley Airport opens new ground transportation center
Master Chef in South Hadley is working to overcome ongoing challenges from COVID-19 and rising...
South Hadley restaurant battling challenges from pandemic, inflation
Unexpected food delivery
Enfield police officer makes unexpected food delivery
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city