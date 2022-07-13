Officials warn of sewage overflow into Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People are being urged to stay out of the Connecticut River Wednesday and Thursday in several Springfield area communities due to health risks from bacteria.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told us sewage overflowed into the Connecticut River after last night’s rain moved through the area.

The sewage overflow was shut off at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday and for 48 hours after that point, no one should have contact with the river water. This impacts the communities of Springfield, West Springfield, Agawam, and Longmeadow.

We’re told sewage overflow is common after significant rainfall since the area’s sewer system dates back to the 1800s.

We’re getting reaction and answers on how this issue is being addressed for the long term tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.