Advertisement

Police looking for man who tried to record girl in Hawaii high school bathroom

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase...
Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.(HNN)
By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police in Hawaii are looking for a man who they say tried to record video of a high school girl using the restroom.

According to Honolulu police, the man followed the student into the restroom at Punahou School last week.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.

Upon being noticed, the man ran away, the school said.

Punahou School security said it filed a police report and warned students to be alert. Surveillance footage was also sent to families on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security’s Helpline by calling (844) 513-8110.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People are being urged to stay out of the Connecticut River Wednesday and Thursday in several...
York Street Pump Station project will help limit sewage overflow into CT River
The Chester Water Department held a meeting Wednesday following a water main leak that drained...
Chester Water Dept. provides update following weekend state of emergency
The timeline has been set for the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield man...
Trial timeline set for West Springfield man charged in New Hampshire crash case
Residents of Springfield Gardens joined together on Wednesday in protest and claimed their...
Sarno ‘sick and tired’ of issues at Springfield Gardens apartments
One small business in South Hadley is working to overcome ongoing challenges from COVID-19 and...
South Hadley restaurant battling challenges from pandemic, inflation