Quiet weather resumes for western Mass tonight and Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moved across western Mass this evening, mostly missing northern Berkshire and Franklin counties, but bringing scattered wind damage and power outages to central/southern Berkshire, Hampden and southern Hampshire counties.

Tonight, things have quieted down and thunderstorms have moved out. A shower or two is possible before midnight, then we continue to see some partial clearing overnight. Staying a bit muggy with dew points and low temps falling to around 60. Patchy, dense fog developing for many through sunrise.

A cold front will stall along the coast Wednesday, but western Mass should feel more comfortable compared to Tuesday. Dew points dip back into the 50s for a while, then humidity rises again Wednesday night. We will see good sunshine and another day of warm temperatures with highs hitting middle to upper 80s.

Shower chances increase Wednesday night as an upper level disturbance passes by. A shower or two may come through close to midnight, then a few spotty showers and fog may be around through Thursday morning. Our stalled front is still lingering Thursday and as a weak low moves along it, spotty shower chances will continue.

High pressure will build in from the northwest Thursday night through Saturday, bringing back lower humidity and more seasonable temperatures. Friday is looking the “coolest” with highs in the lower 80s and we dip back to the 50s Friday night. Saturday will feature good sun, refreshing air and warm temps in the middle 80s.

High pressure moves offshore Sunday, allowing for a southwesterly wind flow to return. Expect rising humidity and warmer temps with highs nearing 90. This trend may linger into early to mid next week along with a few shower and thunderstorm chances.

