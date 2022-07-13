Residents hold protest over conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People living in two Springfield apartment buildings joined together on Wednesday in protest. They said black mold in their homes and a lack of security are among the serious problems management needs to address.

Tenants of Springfield Garden Apartments said they’re tired of putting up with what they call unsafe living conditions. Some said there’s black mold in their apartments, holes in their ceilings, and homeless people sleeping in their hallways.

Crystal Greenberg contacted her neighbors at Springfield Gardens on School and Pearl Streets and asked them to join together with her in protest outside the rental management office on Wednesday morning.

“We want our money back. We want safe healthy housing. We want fair housing. We want all these problems to be fixed,” Greenberg said.

She said she’s been living in deplorable conditions for more than a year and contacted the rental management company numerous times.

“Roaches, mold, leaks, sparking outlets. It goes on. People sleeping in the hallways, urinating, defecating in the hallways,” Greenberg added.

About a dozen fellow tenants joined her and all shared similar stories with Western Mass News. Bennita Watford was among them and walked with a cane. She said she slipped and fell in the hallway of her apartment building.

“I cracked two ribs, the four and five, injured my shoulder, my neck, my knee, and my lower back,” Watford said.

She told us she slipped in urine she believes was left by homeless people who tend to camp out in the hallway. She said the doors to the apartment building are not secure, which is why people who don’t live in one of the apartments can come in. After the protest, she said she’s heading to the courthouse to file formal complaints.

“I’m fed up. I’m tired. Something has to be done. I’m tired,” Watford added.

Western Mass News did receive a statement from the city of Springfield when our first story aired last week. It read:

“Springfield Building and Code Enforcement is aware of the ongoing situation with Springfield Gardens and are taking appropriate action to have Springfield Gardens address these violations at their properties. Additionally, our law department does have open court cases against Springfield Gardens pending before housing court. "

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told us he got involved after seeing our report on another tenant’s issues last week. He told us the landlord responded to his request to fix the apartments in a timely manner.

“We were told this morning that the apartment in question was repaired, to the satisfaction of the city, from the managers. We are waiting to hear back from the city, regarding that statement,” Gonzalez explained.

We’ve reached out to the lawyer of the management company several times and on Wednesday, we were told they would send a statement, but we have yet to receive it.

