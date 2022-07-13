Sarno ‘sick and tired’ of issues at Springfield Gardens apartments

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents of Springfield Gardens joined together on Wednesday in protest and claimed their living conditions are unsafe and that their landlord isn’t doing anything about it. Now, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is speaking out.

Sarno told us the management company that runs Springfield Gardens has multiple open code enforcement and housing court cases. He said he’s had enough and he is ready to take action.

Tenants of Springfield Gardens apartments gathered on Wednesday morning to show their outrage about their living conditions.

“I’m done, everybody’s done,” said Bennita Watford.

People have been sharing their stories and photos with Western Mass News since last week. Now, Sarno is speaking out.

Springfield Gardens owns about 1,300 housing units, some on Pearl Street and others on School Street in Springfield. Sarno told us the company has multiple open complaints against them.

“We already have existing, numerous, code enforcement cases, violations, and court cases against Springfield Gardens,” Sarno explained.

In the past two weeks, the mayor’s phone has been ringing off the hook with complaints from tenants.

“Roaches, mold, leaks, sparking outlets. It goes on. People sleeping in the hallways, urinating, defecating in the hallways,” said Crystal Greenberg.

Sarno told us the landlord is based out of New Jersey and he’s dealt with landlords that are out-of-state before.

“I’m getting sick and tired of these absentee, out-of-town landlords or property owners that want to do this to my residents,” Sarno added.

Sarno said if nothing is done soon by the management company, he may have to step in and take action himself.

“…And if we have to, we’ll look at court ordered receivership or responsible receivers to take over the properties and management.” Sarno explained.

We did speak to the attorney representing the management company. He said he would be getting us a comment, but have not yet heard back.

