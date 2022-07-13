Scheduled water shutdowns planned for Chicopee on Thursday, Friday
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee announced Wednesday that there will be two scheduled water shutdowns this week.
The first water shutdown will be in effect Thursday, July 14th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Ludlow Construction works in the Columba Street area.
Thursday’s shutdown will affect:
- 4 Laurel Street
- All addresses on Holly Street
- All addresses on Ward Street
On Friday, July 15th, another water shutdown will be in effect for Trilby Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the Water Department installs new fire hydrants.
Officials have asked anyone with any questions to call the Chicopee Water Department at 413-594-3420.
