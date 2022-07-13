South Hadley restaurant battling challenges from pandemic, inflation

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One small business in South Hadley is working to overcome ongoing challenges from COVID-19 and rising costs.

Master Chef is one local restaurant in South Hadley that is battling with the rising inflation rate and lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before, during COVID, we lost about 10 percent of our business sales, but now, we’ve been losing like 20 percent to 30 percent because of the food costs because that’s how high it went up,” said Vaughne Raymumvo, head chef and kitchen manager at Master Chef.

Raymumvo told Western Mass News it has been a challenge at the restaurant over the past few months as they adapt to the new changes they have had to make.

“We chose to bump our prices, keep the quality, and hope for the best that people will still come…Our philosophy for the longest time is to keep the best quality product we can get and give that to the customers because that translates our passion for food on their plate,” Raymumvo added.

We asked Raymumvo to give an example of a price increase they’re experiencing.

“We drive to Boston to cut the middleman costs and we get the best quality fish we can get. Salmon, before, used to be $4 a pound. Now, it’s $8, $9 a pound, which doubled up,” Raymumvo added.

He said the price of tuna and short ribs have nearly doubled as well, which are some of the best-selling items on their menu. However, the community support for the business remains high.

“It turned out great. Everyone respected it…I would like everyone to support every local business that is around. It’s a very tough spot for all the business owners,” Raymumvo explained.

