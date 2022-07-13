State announces season’s first mosquito sample positive for West Nile Virus

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced the first mosquito sample this season that has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The sample was collected on July 11 in Easton. State officials noted that there is no elevated risk level or level change for communities related to this positive sample.

Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a statement:

“West Nile virus is part of summer in Massachusetts, and we expect to see infected mosquitoes at this time of year.”

“Now is the time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites. While WNV can cause serious illness, there are things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

There have not been any human or animal cases of West Nile Virus or Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) so far this year.

