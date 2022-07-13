Muggy with showers tonight and a few more Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry and warm today across western Mass with highs reaching middle to upper 80s in the valley. Humidity has dropped a bit this afternoon, but will climb again this evening and overnight. A passing upper level disturbance overnight will bring increasing clouds along with a few showers or a weak thunderstorm. Timing is likely to be near and after midnight. Nothing strong or severe expected.

Thursday should begin partly cloudy, muggy and mild with temperatures in the mid-60s. The day warms fast and highs return to the mid-80s. Another upper level disturbance will move through during the day, bringing spotty showers and thunderstorms back to our area. While severe weather is unlikely, we could get some soakers that bring heavy rain and move slowly. Some isolated, minor street flooding is possible.

High pressure will begin building in Thursday night, pushing a stalled front off the coast. Humidity will lower, so Friday morning should be a bit cooler to start. A sunny and seasonable end to the week is on tap with highs in the lower to middle 80s and a nice northwesterly breeze.

Our weekend turns warmer as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the southwest. Saturday looks dry and comfortable with highs climbing into the upper 80s for the valley. Humidity will begin rising Saturday evening and night and we go into a stretch of hot humid weather starting Sunday. A spot shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday evening, then more widespread wet weather is likely Monday. We have a chance at a good soaking and possibly a severe weather threat with an approaching cold front.

Hot, humid weather continues through the rest of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and a daily risk for a late-day pop up shower or thunderstorm. Humidity looks to ease a bit by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.