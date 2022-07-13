Advertisement

Town by Town: July 13

By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson, West Springfield, and Wilbraham.

We started off in Monson where a police officer read to kids on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Nicholas Gasperini of the Monson Police Department spent some time catching up with some of the local kids Wednesday.

Every summer, the Monson Police Department hosts a Summer Read-A-Loud Program.

Kids from the town got to tour the station, climb in the cruisers, and play with the lights and sirens.

The event was held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Big E in West Springfield is in need of over 100 volunteers. They are asking for residents to  volunteer at Storrowton Village Museum.

The Village is seeking volunteers for its various programs and events, including the 2022 Big E that takes place September 16th to October 2nd.

With guidance from staff experts, volunteers will lead tours, offer fun hands-on activities, demonstrate trades and crafts, and more.

All volunteers will get a 25% discount to the fair.

Over in Wilbraham Wednesday, musical therapist Renee Coro held a fun-filled, campfire sing-along for kids ages 2 to 5-years-old at the library.

All kids were required to be accompanied by an adult.

This program was free and was made possible by Pathways for Parents.

