Trial timeline set for West Springfield man charged in New Hampshire crash case

By Hugh Zeitlin and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The timeline has been set for the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield man charged after a crash killed seven members of the Jar-Heads Motorcycle Club three years ago in New Hampshire.

Jury selection in the trial will begin this coming Monday.

Then, on Monday, July 25th, the jury will visit the site of the crash in the town of Randolph.

The trial will then get underway on Tuesday, July 26th.

During Wednesday’s final pretrial hearing, the prosecution revealed its witness list contains more than 100 people.

Zhukovskyy faces multiple charges, including negligent homicide and manslaughter.

